Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,629,546. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its position in Wayfair by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wayfair by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 83,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $2,895,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

