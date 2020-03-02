WazirX Hits Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

