Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 96.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 14.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.