Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. BTIG Research increased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $17.94 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 13.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

