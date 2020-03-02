Wedbush Comments on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $46.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $27.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $102.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $122.39 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

Booking stock opened at $1,695.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,947.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,966.12. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,592.45 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.49 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.