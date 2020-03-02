Wedbush Comments on IVERIC bio Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IVERIC bio in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ISEE. Cowen started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

ISEE opened at $5.44 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,456.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $8,497,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,006,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

