Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,746 shares of company stock worth $9,483,112. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.