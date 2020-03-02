Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Leerink Swann raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Shares of SAGE opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.63% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,814,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

