Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.