Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amc Networks (AMCX)

2/27/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/30/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/27/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $68.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

