Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) recently:

2/26/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

2/13/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/13/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/31/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/20/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/8/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 59,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

