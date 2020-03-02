Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

2/15/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

2/7/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

1/14/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. 41,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.70. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 884,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

