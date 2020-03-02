Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for i3 Verticals (IIIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/13/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/13/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/11/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/28/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

1/23/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

1/16/2020 – i3 Verticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.05. 127,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,059. i3 Verticals Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a PE ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

