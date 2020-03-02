Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MacroGenics (MGNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

2/26/2020 – MacroGenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.75. 50,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 592,328 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 306,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 142,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

