Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essent Group (ESNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2020 – Essent Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/19/2020 – Essent Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/19/2020 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.50 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/15/2020 – Essent Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

ESNT traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,483. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Get Essent Group Ltd alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $564,985. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. CWM LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.