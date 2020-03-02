Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.74. 9,678,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.47. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

