Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.20.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO traded up $14.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.96. 2,735,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,265. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

