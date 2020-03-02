Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $8.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

