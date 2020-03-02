Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,282,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,255. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

