Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,097 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,298,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. 21,749,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,010. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

