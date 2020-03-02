Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. 38,109,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,396,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.