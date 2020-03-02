Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,421,936 shares of company stock valued at $346,822,875. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $49.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,389.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,053. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $920.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,461.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

