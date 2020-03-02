Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $71.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,934,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

