Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,438,328. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

