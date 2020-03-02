Wells Fargo & Co Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $13.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

CWH opened at $13.68 on Monday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 305.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 47.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

