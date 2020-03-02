Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 4.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Welltower worth $37,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

