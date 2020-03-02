Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Wendys stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.