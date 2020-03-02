Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

