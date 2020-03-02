Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 214,250 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Wendys stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. 394,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.