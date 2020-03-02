Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593,792 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $85,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $46.04 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

