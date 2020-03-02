Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 184,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

