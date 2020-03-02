Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE WIW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.58. 211,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,142. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

