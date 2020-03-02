WeTrust (TRST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $613.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.02 million and $613.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

