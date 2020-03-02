WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,639 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.92% of WEX worth $83,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $187.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.32. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.06.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

