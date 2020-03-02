Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFCF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 12,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

