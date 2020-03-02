Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of Whirlpool worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

NYSE WHR opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.