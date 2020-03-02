Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will announce sales of $396.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.27 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $389.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 915.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 369,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 332,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 301,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.36. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

