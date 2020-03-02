Whitnell & Co. Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,414,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

TJX stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,220. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

