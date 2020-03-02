Whitnell & Co. Boosts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $12.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.24. 4,077,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,842. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

