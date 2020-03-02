Whitnell & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whitnell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.03. 33,461,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,816,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.