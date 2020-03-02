Whitnell & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Whitnell & Co. cut its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,904 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 243,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 390,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 741,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 52,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,947. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

