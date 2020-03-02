Whitnell & Co. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $70.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,953.95. 6,739,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. The company has a market capitalization of $972.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,986.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,835.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

