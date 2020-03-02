Whitnell & Co. Has $1.53 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,032.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $10.57 on Monday, hitting $192.33. 17,424,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

