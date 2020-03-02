Whitnell & Co. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,393,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. 275,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,854. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

