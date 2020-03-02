Whitnell & Co. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,386.32. 2,766,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,099. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,460.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $952.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

