Whitnell & Co. Has $2.88 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whitnell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.96 on Monday, hitting $189.55. 4,316,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

