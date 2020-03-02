Whitnell & Co. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 12,248,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,507. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

