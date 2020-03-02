Whitnell & Co. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.12. 1,095,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.63 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

