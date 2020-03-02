Whitnell & Co. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 57,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 304,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 249,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 141,687 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,053,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 78,725,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,767,293. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

