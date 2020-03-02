Whitnell & Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whitnell & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,881. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

